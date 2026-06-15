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NCERT to replace covered-up Dancing Girl image in Class 9 arts textbook after backlash

NCERT director Dinesh Saklani said in a statement that the issue was taken up immediately after it came to the council's notice, and that the concerned department was directed to review the matter.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 08:40 PM IST

NCERT to replace covered-up Dancing Girl image in Class 9 arts textbook after backlash
The original bronze statuette, discovered at Mohenjo-Daro, stands about 10.5 cm tall (Photo: ANI).
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After criticism over a shaded depiction of the iconic Dancing Girl figurine in a Class 9 arts education textbook, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has decided to replace the image with the original version. NCERT director Dinesh Saklani said in a statement that the issue was taken up immediately after it came to the council's notice, and that the concerned department was directed to review the matter.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Saklani said: "As soon as the issue came to notice, the concerned department was directed to look into the matter. Following consultations with experts, the department is replacing the image of the Dancing Girl with its original version. The correction is being implemented immediately in the digital version of the textbook, while the revised print editions will carry the original version of the image."

The NCERT's clarification came after the altered depiction of the renowned Indus Valley Civilisation artefact in the newly-introduced textbook drew criticism from academicians, some of whom described it as an act of censorship. The figurine, one of the most celebrated artefacts of the Indus Valley Civilisation, appeared in an altered form in the Class 9 textbook, with parts of its torso covered as opposed to its original form.

The artefact's image appears in a textbook that is part of the NCERT's first-ever arts education series introduced for Classes 1 to 10 under the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). The initiative aims to integrate arts education into mainstream schooling. Textbooks for Classes 1 to 9 have been released so far. The original bronze statuette, discovered at Mohenjo-Daro, stands about 10.5 cm tall and is known for its naturalistic representation. The figure is depicted naked except for multiple bangles on one arm and a necklace.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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