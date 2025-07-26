NCERT to introduce dedicated module on 'Operation Sindoor' for students of Class...

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon introduce a dedicated module on Operation Sindoor for school students across Classes 3 to 12.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will soon introduce a dedicated module on Operation Sindoor for school students across Classes 3 to 12, education ministry sources told ANI. Two separate modules, one for Classes 3 to 8 and another for Classes 9 to 12, are currently under preparation and are likely to be around 8 to 10 pages long.

The initiative, sources said, is aimed at educating students about India's military power and its ability to respond to threats, with a focus on how Pakistan was "defeated once again" through the operation. The module will highlight India's recent defence achievements and is part of a larger push to introduce themes of national pride and strategic capability into the school curriculum. India's Operation Sindoor, launched shortly after midnight on May 7, stands out as one of the country's most forceful military responses to cross-border terrorism.

The strikes came in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, where unarmed tourists were gunned down in an execution-style attack. In response, Indian forces carried out precision strikes deep within Pakistani territory, targeting key terrorist infrastructure and high-value assets.

Apart from Operation Sindoor, students will also be taught about Mission LiFE -- India's lifestyle campaign for environment-conscious living, the horrors of the Partition, and the country's emergence as a major space power.

The section on space will include India's achievements from Chandrayaan to Aditya L1 and the recent feat of Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla becoming the first Indian to reach the International Space Station.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI