INDIA

NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary, withdraws controversial Class 8 textbook, here's all you need to know

This apology was made a day before the upcoming court hearing on its suo motu case concerning the textbook.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 11:20 AM IST

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) issued an "unconditional and unqualified apology" today, March 10, regarding the chapter on the judiciary in its now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science Part 2 textbook.

This apology was made a day before the upcoming court hearing on its suo motu case concerning the textbook. The court had previously ordered the immediate seizure of physical copies and the removal of digital versions of the textbook, specifically the section on "corruption in the judiciary," and scheduled the hearing for March 11.

In a statement issued via X, NCERT stated that the entire book has been withdrawn, making it unavailable.

"The National Council of Educational Research and Training [NCERT] has recently published a social science textbook, "Exploring Society: India and Beyond," Grade 8 (Part II), which contained Chapter IV titled "The Role of Judiciary in our Society." The Director and Members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said Chapter IV. The entire book has been withdrawn and is not available," NCERT wrote in the post.

The council expressed regret for the inconvenience caused, reiterating its commitment to accuracy and sensitivity in educational materials.

"NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content," the post said.The apology follows concerns raised regarding the chapter's portrayal of the judiciary in the chapter IV 'The Role of Judiciary in our Society; with a sub-chapter titled "Corruption in the judiciary".

Earlier, NCERT recalled the book following a blanket ban imposed by the Supreme Court of India on its publication and dissemination.

In a media advisory, NCERT requested that "any individual or organisation, who is in possession of the NCERT textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Grade 8 Part 2, or any material related to it, may return it to the Head, Department of Education in Social Sciences (DESS) or Publication Division, NCERT, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi, at the earliest possible".

The council also asked that any content related to the chapter "Role of Judiciary in Our Society", if shared on social media or digital platforms, be deleted at the earliest possible time.

The recall follows an order by the Supreme Court of India dated February 26. As per paragraph 20 of the order, "a complete blanket ban is hereby imposed on any further publication re: printing or digital dissemination of the book titled 'Exploring Society, India and Beyond'.

"The order added that any attempt to circumvent the ban "through electronic media or alternative titles, containing the same contents, shall be treated as a direct interference, willful breach and defiance of the directions issued herein above".

Meanwhile, on Februray 26, the Supreme Court also directed NCERT to submit detailed records of the Teaching-Learning Materials Committee that approved the chapter, including the names, qualifications, and credentials of all members of the development team.

(With ANI inputs)

