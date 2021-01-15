NCERT book claims Aurangzeb gave grants to rebuild temples but has no info on source

A picture from the history textbook of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) went viral on social media in which it is being claimed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb gave grants to rebuild Hindu temples. However, the organisation failed to give any evidence to back its claim when asked.

Both Aurangzeb and NCERT are trending on social media after an RTI exposed the 'historians' of NCERT in Class XII history book, who have described the communalism of Aurangzeb as secular. In the book, it has been claimed that Aurangzeb built temples.

In the NCERT book, glorifying Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan, it is taught that Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan built temples. Page 234 of the 12th history book Indian History Part-Two states that the temples were demolished during the war. Later, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb issued grants to repair these temples.

Even though the book claims that Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan issued grants to repair the temples, it has not been clearly written in the NCERT book that the temples of India were broken on the orders of Aurangzeb.

In the RTI, it was asked from which source the NCERT wrote in the second paragraph of page number 234 of Theme of Indian History Part 2 that when the temples were demolished during the war, financial assistance was given for reconstruction under the rule of Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb. Then, NCERT was also asked in the RTI to tell how many temples Aurangzeb and Shah Jahan rebuilt? In response, NCERT said that it does not have information about it.

So the question is, who is the designer historian of NCERT, who introduced the Sultan of Communalism in secular India by making it secular? Why did NCERT lie to Aurangzeb about the students?

Sanjay Dixit, a senior IAS of Rajasthan cadre and former secretary of the Rajasthan Cricket Association, tweeted, “All NCERT History textbooks were got written by JNU History department by the UPA 1 - complete Leftist propaganda. Bonfire of these books is long overdue.”