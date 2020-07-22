NCERT adds portion on abrogation of Article 370, removes content on separatism from Class 12 political science syllabus

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has added a chapter on the abrogation of Article 370 and removed content relating to separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

A chapter called ‘Regional Aspirations’ was revised in the textbook called ‘Politics of India since Independence’ for the 2021 session. A section was added alluding to the Centre's decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 on August 5.

The chapter explains parliament abrogated the special status of J&K and turned the erstwhile state into two union territories-Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh. It also points out that Jammu and Kashmir would have a Legislative Assembly while Ladakh would not have one.

Further, the topic explains that in spite of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, the erstwhile state witnessed cross-border terrorism and political instability.

“Jammu and Kashmir had a special status under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. However, in spite of it, the region witnessed violence, cross-border terrorism, and political instability with internal and external ramifications” the revised portion says.

“The Article resulted in the loss of many lives, including that of innocent civilians, security personnel, and militants. Besides, there was also a large scale displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley,” It further added.

The book also states that Kashmir under Mehbooba Mufti's reign was marked by “major acts of terrorism”.

The revised chapter also deleted portions which explained the separatist politics in Kashmir under the category ‘Separatism and Beyond’.

On account of the Centre's decision, “Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are living examples of plural society in India”, the revised chapter further states.

On August 5, the Centre made the monumental decision to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Through a Presidential Order, the government declared that Article 370 would cease to be operative, and specifically overrode a previous order that made Article 35A a part of the Constitution of India, thereby ending the special status accorded to the region.

The new UTs have come into existence on the National Unity Day (October 31), marked as the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first home minister and freedom fighter.