NCB seizes Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Karishma Prakash's phones; unsatisfied with answer on 'rolling cigarette'

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday questioned Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor for several hours in a drugs case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to sources, the NCB seized phones of Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash after recording their statements. Data will be recovered from the same for further investigation.

Sources also reveal that during their interrogation, the actresses had the same response to the terms 'hash' and 'weed'. They revealed that the terms were used as code words used for 'rolling cigarettes' in which they would fill tobacco. However, the NCB is not satisfied with their statements.

Earlier, according to sources, during her interrogation, actress Sara Ali Khan denied taking drugs in any form. She also refused to identify any of the drug peddlers previously arrested by the NCB. However, the 'Simmba' star admitted to having close relationships with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the filming of 'Kedarnath' in February 2018.

Sara Ali Khan also revealed to the NCB officials during the interrogation that she would often visit the 'Dil Bechara' actor at his residence in 'Capri House'. Sara also spoke about her trip to Thailand with Sushant and disclosed that she had been to Sushant's Lonavala farmhouse with the actor several times.

Sara admitted to smoking cigarette, however, denied taking drugs. She added that late actor Sushant, on some occasions did smoke weed.

On the other hand, actress Shraddha Kapoor too denied taking drugs before the NCB. She also dismissed all allegations against her in the case.

However, according to sources, during her interrogation, Shraddha revealed to the NCB officials that after the release of the film 'Chhichhore', a party was held at Pawna farmhouse. Shraddha added that she did not consume drugs at the party.

But, Shraddha revealed to the officials that she had seen Sushant Singh Rajput take drugs in his vanity van and sometimes on the sets during the shooting of the film.