NCB’s Aryan Khan case probe lead Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede was transferred from Mumbai to Chennai on Monday. He was the officer to head the Mumbai drugs case involving film star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan initially. His transfer comes after Wankhede was questioned in Aryan Khan’s charge sheet matter. With the transfer, he has been posted in the Tamil Nadu capital as the director general of taxpayers services, the official notification showed.

The news comes after NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan on Friday and dropped all charges against him in connection with the case which was in the headlines last October. After Khan’s acquittal, sources had said that action would be taken against Wankhede for conducting a “shoddy investigation”.

“It's learned that the government has asked competent authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into Aryan Khan drugs haul case. The government has already acted in the case of Sameer Wankhede's fake caste certificate case,” sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In the case, Khan was arrested by the NCB from onboard a cruise off Mumbai Five others were given a clean chit along with the star kid for lack of sufficient evidence. Wankhede had come under fire in the saga that ensued the arrests with political parties also getting involved.

“We have gone by the principle of evidence. We found physical and circumstantial evidence against 14 persons and against six there was insufficient evidence,” NCB chief S N Pradhan was quoted as saying after Khan’s acquittal by news agency PTI.

