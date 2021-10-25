NCB initiates vigilance probe against Sameer Wankhede over ‘extortion’ allegations

In the recent developments in the Mumbai cruise drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has decided to initiate a vigilance inquiry over the allegations of extortions made against NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, as per media reports.

According to reports, the statements of Wankhede regarding this case will be recorded amid the probe, among others. The evidence submitted by independent witness Prabhakar Sail will also be analysed and then a detailed report will be submitted to the NCB Director-General.

“A report from DDG SWR was received by our DG, he has marked an enquiry to vigilance section …Chief Vigilance officer will be dealing with the enquiry appropriately… Enquiry has just begun, not right to comment on any officer,” ANI quoted Gyaneshwar Singh, DDG NCB, as saying.

Prabhakar Sail, who is one of the witnesses in the Mumbai drug case, made claims that he was made to sign blank panchanamas by the central agency. He further alleged that Rs 25 crore was demanded on behalf of Sameer Wankhede to let off one of the prime accused in the case, Aryan Khan, who is the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Wankhede denied these allegations, and NCB put out a statement saying that Sail should make these claims in the court of law, rather than on social media. Wankhede further wrote a letter to the Mumbai Police Commissioner regarding the “false allegations” against him.

In the letter, Sameer Wankhede wrote, “It has come to my notice that some precipitated legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. No. 94/2021.”

“It is also brought to your notice that threat of jail and dismissal has been issued against the undersigned on public media by highly respectable public functionaries. Hence, you have been requested to kindly ensure that no precipitated legal action is carried out to frame the undersigned falsely with ulterior motives,” he further added.