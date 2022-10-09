Search icon
‘Uprooting drug system our mission’: NCB destroys 40,000 kg of drugs in northeastern states in Amit Shah’s presence

Home Minister Amit Shah remained virtually present as the NCB destroyed crores worth of drugs in northeastern states such as Mizoram and Assam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 07:07 AM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo - Twitter)

In a major feat in the war against drugs, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) was able to destroy as much as 40,000 kg of drugs across the northeastern states of India on Saturday, under the supervision of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The NCB had carried out a massive drive in several states and seized over 40,000 kg of drugs combined. Amit Shah, who is currently on a visit to Assam, was able to virtually monitor the destruction of these drugs from Guwahati.

After the destruction of the drugs by the NCB, Amit Shah also addressed a regional meeting on ‘Drugs Trafficking and National Security’ where he said that seizure was not the sole mission of the agencies, but uprooting the drug system in the country was.

According to the tweet posted by Amit Shah on Saturday, the NCB had seized drugs weighing around 11,000 kg in Assam, 8,000 kg in Arunachal Pradesh, 4,000 kg in Meghalaya, 1,600 kg in Nagaland, 398 kg in Manipur, 1,900 kg in Mizoram, 1,500 kg in Tripura and 12,000 kg in Tripura, which were later destroyed.

 

 

During the meeting, Amit Shah said, “In Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a decision was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs to destroy 75,000 kg of drugs under the aegis of Narcotic Control Bureau. I am happy that instead of 75,000 kg, 150,000 kg of drugs were destroyed. It is a big achievement.”

Taking to social media, the home minister further said, “Modi govt has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs. Urged all CMs that it is not an issue of the Centre or state but a national issue, so the efforts to deal with it should also be national and unified. Stressed upon using Forensic Science Laboratory and technology.”

According to reports, around 82,000 kg of drugs were seized by the NCB and destroyed till July 2022, while around 1,09,000 kg of confiscated narcotics have been destroyed by the NCB from June 1 to October 10.

