Nayak rerun: The Chief Minister of this state will change for one day, read details here

Haridwar-based teenager Shristi Goswami will take charge as Uttarakhand Chief Minister for one day on January 24 on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. Goswami will run the state from the summer capital of Uttarakhand - Gairsain. On January 24, Goswami will review various schemes run by CM Trivender Singh Rawat. The different government schemes run by Uttarakhand government are Atal Ayushman Scheme, Smart City project, Homestay Scheme by the tourism department, and other development projects.

It is learnt that before taking charge of the CM office for a day, several state government officials will give a short presentation each on the plans of their departments.

The Uttarakhand Child Rights Protection Commission has addressed a letter to the Chief Secretary directing all the senior officials to attend the programme. The commission's President Usha Negi has said that the program will be held in the State assembly building from 12 to 3 pm.

Srishti Goswami is currently the Chief Minister of the Uttarakhand's Bal Vidhan Sabha. he hails from Daulatpur village in Haridwar district. Her father Praveen is a businessman, and her mother Sudha Goswami is a homemaker.

Goswami is studying BSc Agriculture at BSM PG College Roorkee. Goswami had participated in many programs on International Girl Child Day. She became the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Bal Vidhan Sabha in May 2018.