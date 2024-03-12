India

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as new Haryana Chief Minister hours after ML Khattar resigns

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as new Haryana Chief Minister hours after ML Khattar resigns.

Photo: ANI

Nayab Singh Saini has taken oath as the new Haryana Chief Minister hours after ML Khattar resigned for his post.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.