Hours before the ceremony, Saini visited the Valmiki Bhawan and offered prayers at a gurdwara and the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula.

Nayab Singh Saini took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners were in attendance on Thursday.



Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who will become the chief minister for the second time. Ministers of Saini's cabinet are also likely to be sworn in at the ceremony. Haryana can have a maximum of 14 ministers, including the chief minister.



Massive security arrangements have been made for the ceremony.



He told reporters that the new BJP government will work towards taking Haryana forward at a rapid pace under the leadership of PM Modi.



The people of Haryana have shown faith in the Modi government's policies, he said on the assembly poll results.