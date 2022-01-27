Naxalites blast railway track in Jharkhand's Giridih, many trains change routes - Check list here

Late night on Wednesday, January 26, a railway track in Giridih district of Jharkhand was blasted by Naxalites. There was a huge explosion at Chichaki and Karmabad railway stations near the Dhanbad railway division.

After the blast, many trains have been suspended on the Howrah-Gaya-Delhi rail route. Trains have been diverted to various other routes by the Indian Railways as a safety measure.

Jharkhand | Suspected Naxals blow up a portion of railway tracks on the Howrah-New Delhi line between Chichaki and Chaudharybandh railway stations in Giridih; details awaited pic.twitter.com/9cx7GE14NK — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

According to Rajesh Kumar, CPRO of East Central Railway, the blast took place between Karamabad-Chichaki station in Dhanbad division around 1:30 pm. Following the information, operations on the incoming and outgoing line on the Gomo-Gaya (GC) section of the Howrah-Delhi rail route have been suspended due to security reasons. However, there were no damages at the site.

Trains cancelled on Thursday:

- 13305 Dhanbad - Dehri On Sone Express

- 13306 Dehri On Sone - Dhanbad Express

- 03546 Gaya - Asansol Passenger

-03553 Asansol - Varanasi Passenger

Trains that have changed route:

- 22824 New Delhi – Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express

- 12314 New Delhi – Sealdah Rajdhani Express

- 12302 New Delhi – Howrah Rajdhani Express were diverted via DDU – Gaya – Pradhan Khanta via DDU – Patna – Jhajha

- 12816 Anand Vihar - Puri Express was diverted from Koderma - Gomo via Hazaribagh Town - Barkakana

-12826 Anand Vihar - Ranchi Jharkhand Sampark Kranti Express was diverted from Koderma - Rajabera via Koderma - Hazaribagh Town - Barkakana

- 12307 Howrah - Jodhpur Express and 12321 Howrah - Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Express will start journey via Pradhankhanta - Gaya - DDU via Jhajha - Patna - DDU

- 12312 Kalka - Howrah Express and 12322 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Howrah Express DDU - Gaya - Gaya-Patna-Jhajha was run instead of Pradhan Khanta

Trains running late:

- 13329 Dhanbad-Patna Express,

- 18624 Hatia-Islampur Express,

- 18609 Ranchi- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express

- 13010 Howrah-Dehradun Express ran with hours late