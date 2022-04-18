Naxal attack on CAF camp in ​​Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, 4 soldiers injured

(Image Source: ANI/File)

In a fresh incident, at around 11 pm on Sunday night, Naxalites started firing on the camp of CAF (Chhattisgarh Armed Force) in Darbha area of ​​Kutru police station area of ​​Bijapur. CAAF personnel retaliated to the attack. Four jawans including 2 CAF personnel and 2 personnel of DF have been injured.

The condition of two of the injured jawans is said to be critical, and have been referred to the capital Raipur late at night for better treatment. The encounter between the Naxalites and the force lasted for about 30 minutes. In indiscriminate firing, about 15 BGL shells were fired by the Naxalites.

Bijpur SP Kamlochan Kashyap said that at around 11 pm on Sunday night, indiscriminate firing was started by the Naxalites on Darbha camp. Apart from this, BGL shells have also been fired. CAF personnel also started retaliatory action after which the Naxalites fled from there.

In this encounter with the Naxalites, 4 jawans have been injured, out of which two are being treated at the Bijapur District Hospital. While two seriously injured have been referred to Raipur for better treatment. After the attack by Naxalites, the search operation has been beefed up in the area.

SP Kashyap said that the Naxalites have also suffered damage in the retaliatory action by the soldiers. However, taking advantage of the darkness, the Naxalites fled.

Search operation underway

Let us inform that after the late night encounter, on Monday morning, different teams of security forces have gone out for search in the forest. It is being expressed by the police that some Naxalites may have also been injured or killed in retaliation.

It is believed that after attacking from such close range, the Naxalites may not have been able to run away very far. In such a situation, the search has been intensified in the area. At present, the condition of the injured soldiers is said to be out of danger.