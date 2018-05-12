Nawaz Sharif admits Pak's role in 26/11, asks should we allow 'non-state' actors to kill 150 people in Mumbai?

Nawaz Sharif accepts Pak's involvment in the 26/11 attack.

Ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif has questioned the slow probe going on in the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Speaking to Pakistan's Dawn, Nawaz Sharif who is currently tangled in legal cases slammed the slow probe and qustioned the authorities who allowed the Mumbai attack to take place from Pak soil.

He said, " Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” Referring to pressure on Pakistan's political regime to take swift action in this case, Sharif said, "It’s absolutely unacceptable. This is exactly what we are struggling for. President Putin has said it. President Xi has said it".

Yousaf Raza Gillani was Pakistan PM in 2008 when the Mumbai attack took place in which 166 people were killed in the attack carried out by 10 LeT men. Nine of the attackers were killed by police while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was caught and hanged after being handed down death sentence. Not only is the probe going slowly, the masterminds Zaki-ur-Rehman and Hafiz Saeed are currently roaming freely in Pakistan.

Hafiz Saeed is canvassing for his nascent political outfit whereas Zaki-ur Rehman Lakhvi is reportedly raising funds for the outfits terror activities. He is actively organising collection of donations in Punjab coinciding with the wheat harvesting season, said a report quoting sources. Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, Abdul Wajid, Mazhar Iqbal, Hamad Amin Sadiq, Shahid Jamil Riaz, Jamil Ahmed and Younis Anjum -- are facing charges of abetment to murder, attempted murder, planning and executing the Mumbai attack since 2009.

Except for Lakhvi, the other six are kept in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

LeT operation commander Lakhvi got his freedom about three years ago after securing bail.