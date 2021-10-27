Nawab Malik releases Sameer Wankhede's 'Nikah Nama', says not about religion but 'fraudulent' means

Malik claimed that the wedding was performed on a 'meher' amount was Rs 33,000. He also shared a photo of Wankhede with his first wife Sabana Qureshi.

Amid the high-profile Aryan Khan alleged drug case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik and Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede are at loggerheads with each other.

Nawab Malik has taken it upon himself to expose Sameer Wankhede whom he alleges of corruption and fraud. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday posted 'Nikah Nama' of NCB official's alleged first marriage.

In an explosive revelation, NCP leader claimed that the 'Nikah' between Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr Sabana Qureshi was performed on December 7, 2006, at the Lokhand Wala complex in Mumbai's Andheri (west).

Going into details of the 'Nikah', Nawab Malik claimed that the wedding was performed on a 'meher' amount was Rs 33,000. He also shared a photo of Sameer Wankhede with his first wife Dr Sabana Qureshi.

This is the & 39;Nikah Nama' of the first marriage of

39;Sameer Dawood Wankhede 39; with Dr. Shabana Quraishi pic.twitter.com/n72SxHyGxe — Nawab Malik @nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

This comes a day after Nawab Malik shared a letter he had received apparently from an NCB official. The letter claimed that Sameer Wankhede had violated rules and framed people in false cases to extort money.

Saying it is not about his religion but about the 'fraudulent' means he used, Nawab Malik accused Wankhede of using fake birth and caste certificates to secure his government job and in the process depriving a deserving candidate.

Photo of a Sweet Couple

Sameer Dawood Wankhede and Dr. Shabana Qureshi pic.twitter.com/kcWAHgagQy — Nawab Malik @nawabmalikncp) October 27, 2021

Sameer Wankhede on the other hand has said that all allegations levied on him are false and that he was being falsely targeted. He also reiterated that he is ready for a probe into allegations against him.

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case in which Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's son has been arrested along with some other people for possession of banned substances.