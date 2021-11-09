‘Nawab Malik connected with Mumbai blast convicts’: BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis makes BIG claim

As the political row surrounding the Mumbai cruise drugs case intensifies, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has hit back at Nawab Malik, launching a fresh set of allegations against the Maharashtra minister. In his latest statement, Fadnavis connected Malik to the Mumbai blast convicts and underworld.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Devendra Fadnavis said that NCP leader Nawab Malik has close ties with 1993 Mumbai serial blast convicts and the underworld. He also said that Malik purchased land from these convicts.

“Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the underworld, people convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?” the BJP leader said during the press conference.

Expanding on his claims, Fadnavis further said that Nawab Malik's son bought land from a Mumbai bombing accused on LBS Road in 2005. He said, “The property was bought from 1993 Bombay blast convicts Salim Patel and Sardar Shahab Ali Khan at throwaway prices.”

The former Maharashtra chief minister also claimed that he had valid proof and documents of the property deals, connecting Malik to the Mumbai blast convicts, and is willing to hand over those documents to the concerned authorities.

Fadnavis said, “There is a direct connection with the underworld. I have documents of five property deals. Four properties were purchased from those connected with the underworld. I will ascertain which appropriate authorities, whether it is the police, ED, NIA, and hand it over to them.”

These claims were made by Fadnavis just days after Nawab Malik posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaydeep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis, claiming that the BJP leader had links with the drug peddler. He also claimed that Rana was the financer of Amruta Fadnavis’ river anthem project in 2018.

Nawab Malik has made many allegations against NCB zonal head Sameer Wankhede as well, stating that he was involved in extortion amid the Mumbai cruise drugs case, which saw the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan last month.