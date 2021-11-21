Nawab Malik calls Aryan drugs case 'farziwada', demands suspension of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

After Bombay High Court issued a detailed order on Aryan Khan's bail revealing that there was no prima facie evidence to prove his involvement in the drug case, NCP leader Nawab Malik went after Sameer Wankhede demanding his suspension on Saturday, November 20.

Nawab Malik stated that all claims made against Shah Rukh Khan's son were false and that this entire case puts a question on the integrity of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Nawab Malik's attack on Sameer Wankhede is not new. The NCP leader has been after the NCB official since Aryan Khan got arrested in the Mumbai drug case alleging that the actor's son was framed.

Notably, Aryan Khan was granted bail on October 28, however, he was released a day later after the detailed order was released by the court.

Reportedly, the latest order issued by the court said that the WhatsApp chats obtained from Aryan Khan's phone showed that nothing objectionable was noticed to suggest that he and others had hatched any conspiracy. The court said, "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful acts."