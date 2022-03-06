‘Nawab Malik being linked to Dawood Ibrahim just because he is Muslim’: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar broke his silence on the arrest of party leader Nawab Malik, saying that his arrest in the money laundering case is “politically motivated.” Pawar also questioned Malik’s ties with Dawood Ibrahim.

While talking about the alleged links of Malik with crime lord Dawood Ibrahim, Sharad Pawar said that the BJP links any of his party workers belonging to the "Muslim" community with Dawood.

While addressing a press conference in Pune, the NCP chief said, “Nawab Malik's arrest is politically motivated, he is being linked to Dawood just because he's a Muslim.” Many members of the NCP have come out in support of Nawab Malik ever since his arrest.

The BJP has been demanded Malik’s resignation from the party as he remains embroiled in the money laundering case. Addressing this, Pawar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should explain why his Minister Narayan Rane did not tender resignation when he was arrested.

The NCP head said, “PM Modi should explain why Narayan Rane didn't resign when he was arrested but BJP keeps asking for Nawab Malik's resignation.”

Further, Rane hit back at Pawar regarding this statement, saying that he did not go to jail, but not in a case linked to Dawood Ibrahim. The minister said, “Nawab Malik has been arrested in connection with Dawood Ibrahim. So, that's why BJP is asking for Nawab Malik's resignation and will stick to it.”

It must be noted that NCP minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case, which allegedly linked the senior political leader to the underworld and crime kingpin Dawood Ibrahim.

While the debate around Malik’s arrest continues, the special PMLA court has extended the ED custody of the NCP leader till March 7 in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. Another hearing regarding his custody will be conducted on Monday.

(With agency inputs)