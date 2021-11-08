Headlines

HomeIndia

India

Nawab Malik accuses Sameer Wankhede's sister-in-law of drug trafficking, NCB officer hits back

NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has spoken out against Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik after he puts allegations on the former’s sister-in-law.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 02:08 PM IST

The political row around the Mumbai cruise drugs case brings another argument to light, as NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has finally broken his silence and spoken out against NCP leader Nawab Malik and his allegations on the former’s sister-in-law.

Sameer Wankhede, who has been the brunt of the allegations put forth by Nawab Malik in the drugs case, has hit back at the Maharashtra minister, criticizing his allegations against his sister-in-law and his move to “name a woman” in a public statement.Sameer Wankhede, who is Narcotics Control Bureau’s zonal head in Mumbai, said, “Good work, dear friend, by circulating the name of a woman. In fact, when we issue a press release, we don’t share the names of women to protect their dignity.”

He further ridiculed Malik’s statement, by saying that it is not appropriate to name a woman with a family openly amid a political feud. Wankhede said, “Is it appropriate to name a woman openly like this who has two kids and a family? Contemplating legal action against Nawab Malik.”Earlier today, Nawab Malik launched great allegations against Sameer Wankhede’s sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar. Malik alleged that Redkar was listed as "Respondent and Advocate" in a 2008 case registered under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Alleging Redkar’s linking to a drug case, Nawab Malik tweeted, “Sameer Dawood Wankhede, is your sister-in-law Harshada Dinanath Redkar involved in the drug business? You must answer because her case is pending before the Pune court.”Dismissing the statements made by Malik, Wankhede said that he married Kranti Redkar in 2017 and was not even in service and a part of the NCB when the case happened in January 2008. Defending himself against Malik’s allegations, Wankhede had also said earlier, “Why can’t he go to court?”Nawab Malik has also recently alleged that the Mumbai cruise drugs case, which involves Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, is nothing but an extortion and kidnapping case.

