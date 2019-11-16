Navy's MiG trainer fighter jet crashes in Goa, pilots eject safely

The pilots who managed to eject safely are Captain M Sheokhand and Lieutenant Commander Deepak Yadav.

Indian Navy's MiG-29K trainer fighter jet on its way to a training mission from Goa crashed on Saturday. There were no casualties reported from the incident as the pilots managed to eject safely before the crash occurred.

The fighter aircraft crashed soon after it took off from INS HANSA at Dabolim in Goa.

The pilots who managed to eject safely are Captain M Sheokhand and Lieutenant Commander Deepak Yadav. After the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to both the pilots.

"It is a matter of great satisfaction that they managed to eject in time and both of them are safe. I pray for their good health and well-being," he said to ANI.

The news agency ANI reported that the trainer aircraft hit a bird midflight and crashed in an open and safe area. Commander Vivek Madhwal, a Navy spokesperson, said that the fighter jet suffered an engine fire.

Six months ago, the airport authorities in Goa were forced to suspend its operations temporarily after a naval fighter's jet fuel tank got detached and caused a fire on the runway.