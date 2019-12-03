Navy drives away Chinese 'spy' vessel from Indian waters

A Chinese vessel in the Indian waters near Port Blair was driven away by the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

As per the government sources, the suspicious Chinese vessel was carrying out research in the Indian waters near Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Chinese research vessel Shi Yan 1 was detected by maritime surveillance aircraft.

Sources are of the view that the Chinese vessel was being used to spy on the Indian activities in the Indian Ocean Region.

After it was discovered that a Chinese vessel was present and carrying out research in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Indian Navy sent a warship to monitor its activities.

As per the laws, foreign nations are not allowed to carry out research activities in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Therefore, the Indian Navy warship which was sent to monitor the Chinese vessel cautioned it, and signalled it to move out of the Indian waters following which the Chinese vessel headed towards China.