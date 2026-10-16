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Navratri 2026: When is Durga Ashtami, October 18 or 19? Check correct date, Kanya Puja muhurat, timings and more

There is confusion over the Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami dates in 2026. Check the actual observance dates, tithi timings and why the Bengal calendar differs.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 16, 2026, 12:39 PM IST

Navratri 2026: When is Durga Ashtami, October 18 or 19? Check correct date, Kanya Puja muhurat, timings and more
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Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami will both take place on October 19, 2026, causing confusion among devotees. The Sharad Navratri festival will run from October 11 to October 20, 2026, with Saptami Tithi affecting subsequent dates. Despite uncertainties regarding the dates, Drik Panchang confirms that both festivals will be celebrated on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Maha Ashtami 2026 date and tithi

On October 19, people will celebrate Maha Ashtami, also called Durga Ashtami. October 19 is designated as the observance day because, despite starting on October 18, the Ashtami Tithi is present at sunrise on that day. 

Tithi timings for Maha Ashtami:

  • Ashtami Tithi Begins - Sunday, October 18 at 8:27 AM
  • Ashtami Tithi Ends - Monday, October 19 at 10:51 AM
  • Maha Ashtami Observance - Monday, October 19, 2026
  • Goddess Worshipped - Maa Mahagauri, the eighth form of Durga

Maha Navami 2026 date and tithi

According to the Drik Panchang Delhi calendar, October 19 will also be Maha Navami, also called Durga Navami. Just after Ashtami concludes, Navami Tithi begins. 

Tithi timings for Maha Navami:

  • Navami Tithi Begins - Monday, October 19 at 10:51 AM
  • Navami Tithi Ends - Tuesday, October 20 at 12:50 PM
  • Maha Navami Observance - October 19 in the Delhi calendar
  • Goddess Worshipped - Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Durga

There is a regional distinction, though. Maha Navami falls on October 20 in the Bengali Durga Puja calendar. This is because Navami Tithi continues till the afternoon of October 20, and Bengal tradition follows various observance standards.

Also read: Delhi on High Alert: 25,000 personnel, CCTV watch for CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' march at Central Park

Are Ashtami and Navami on the same day?

In 2026, Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami coincide on October 19 in the Hindu lunar calendar, with Ashtami ending at 10:51 AM and Navami commencing immediately after. Devotees adhering to the Delhi Panchang will celebrate both on this date, while those following the Bengal Puja calendar will observe Navami on October 20. Kanya Puja will be performed on October 19 during the auspicious muhurat from 8:29 AM to 10:16 AM for Ashtami and Abhijit Muhurat from 11:43 AM to 12:29 PM for Navami.

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