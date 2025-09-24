Who can Garba? VHP sets strict new guidelines with tilak, gau mutra

The group justified the actions by saying they were necessary to stop 'love jihad,' a term certain right-wing organisations use to accuse Hindu women of being converted. The VHP claims that these issues come up every year before the festival.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said that only Hindus will be allowed to take part in garba events during Navratri. People who want to join must show their Aadhaar cards, apply a ‘tilak’ on their forehead, and take part in religious rituals.

The group says these rules are needed to stop “love jihad,” a term used by some right-wing groups to accuse Hindu women of being converted. The VHP says such concerns come up every year before the festival.

“Garba is not just a dance. It is a form of worship to please the goddess. Those who do not believe in idol worship should not take part. Only people who follow the rituals should be allowed,” said VHP national spokesperson Shriraj Nair.

He added that garba organisers have been asked to check participants’ Aadhaar cards, put a tilak on their foreheads, and make sure they perform puja before joining. VHP and Bajrang Dal members will supervise the events.

In Nagpur, VHP Vidarbha general secretary Prashant Titre said participants would also be sprinkled with cow urine, and volunteers would ensure the rules are followed.

Navin Jain, the VHP Vidarbha convenor, said non-Hindus should not attend garba, which he described as sacred worship rather than a cultural event. He added that smoking and drinking should also be banned.

“People who do not have faith in goddess Durga should not come. Some may cause trouble or harm our sisters, which hurts our religious feelings. In recent years, Hindu girls have been targeted for love jihad. That is why we ask organisers to keep such people out,” he said.