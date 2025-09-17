Navratri 2025: When it begins, colours for each day, and its spiritual significance

Sharad Navratri 2025 honours nine forms of Maa Durga, with special colours, rituals, and deep spiritual significance rooted in Hindu tradition.

Sharad Navratri is a significant festival that holds a special place in the hearts of many. It celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with streets illuminated by festive decorations, temples filled with prayers, and Durga pandals welcoming thousands of devotees. More than just a celebration, it is a spiritual journey that marks the triumph of good over evil.

In 2025, Sharad Navratri will begin on Monday, September 22nd, and conclude on Wednesday, October 1st, with the tenth day celebrated as Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra.

Nine days of devotion

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of the nine forms of Maa Durga, symbolising strength, courage, compassion, and wisdom.

Day 1, Maa Shailputri: Goddess of stability and strength. Rituals begin with Ghatasthapana.

Day 2, Maa Brahmacharini: Represents penance, discipline, and devotion.

Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta: Known for courage and serenity.

Day 4 Maa Kushmanda: Symbolises creation and universal energy.

Day 5 Maa Skandamata: Motherly figure, representing compassion and nurturing.

Day 6 Maa Katyayani: Fierce form of Durga, symbolising strength.

Day 7 Maa Kaalratri: Goddess of protection, who removes fear and negativity.

Day 8 Maa Mahagauri: Known for purity, grace, and peace. This day is also marked as Durga Ashtami.

Day 9 Maa Siddhidatri: Bestower of wisdom, power, and spiritual fulfilment.

The tenth day, October 1st, is celebrated as Dussehra, marking Maa Durga’s victory over Mahishasura and Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravan.

Navratri colours 2025

Wearing specific colours during Navratri is a tradition followed with great enthusiasm across India. Each shade reflects the qualities of the Goddess worshipped on that day.

Day 1 White: Symbol of purity and peace.

Day 2 Red: Represents love, passion, and strength.

Day 3 Royal Blue: Denotes elegance and calmness.

Day 4 Yellow: A cheerful colour symbolising positivity.

Day 5 Green: Linked with fertility, growth, and harmony.

Day 6 Grey: Signifies humility and balance.

Day 7 Orange: Radiates energy and warmth.

Day 8 Peacock Green: A blend of compassion and uniqueness.

Day 9 Pink: Associated with kindness, affection, and harmony.

These colours not only add vibrancy to the festivities but are also believed to align the devotee’s spirit with the divine energy of Maa Durga.

Spiritual significance of Sharad Navratri

Sharad Navratri holds spiritual significance in Hindu culture, symbolising the triumph of good over evil as Maa Durga defeats Mahishasura, marking renewal with seasonal change, and celebrating the divine feminine power of Shakti through her nine forms.

