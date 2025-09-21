Navratri 2025: Must-try bhog recipes for all 9 forms of goddess Durga

Donald Trump's $100000 H-1B visa fee hike: After Microsoft, JP Morgan, Google issues 'urgent' memo, says, 'We are here to...'
Navratri, a 9-day festival, honours nine forms of Maa Durga with a specific bhog, from mishri to kheer. Here are nine simple prasad recipes to try.
Navratri is a nine-day festival dedicated to honouring the various forms of Goddess Durga. Each day of the festival, you can offer a specific bhog (prasadam). Here’s a simple guide to the offerings for each day, accompanied by easy recipes for each prasadam. This is perfect for anyone looking to enjoy traditional flavours with minimal effort.
Pure desi ghee honours Shailputri’s simple, grounding energy and is believed to promote health. Take a look at a quick recipe for ghee besan laddoo.
Ingredients: 2 cups besan, 3/4 cup ghee, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, 1/4 tsp cardamom, nuts to garnish.
Method: Roast besan in ghee on low heat until aromatic and golden (12–15 min). Cool slightly, add sugar, cardamom and nuts, shape into laddoos.
Mishri (rock sugar) symbolises purity, devotion and calm. Take a look at the simple offering idea, Mishri Almond Mix.
Ingredients: Mishri, a handful of almonds, few saffron strands.
Method: Lightly warm almonds, mix with mishri and saffron, and offer as a neat plate of makhan-mishri style prasad.
Milk-based sweets like kheer represent purity, calm and domestic harmony. Here's an easy rice kheer recipe.
Ingredients: 1/2 cup basmati rice, 1 litre milk, 3/4 cup sugar, cardamom, chopped nuts, saffron.
Method: Boil milk, add soaked rice and simmer on low until creamy (30–40 min). Stir in sugar, cardamom, saffron and nuts. Cool slightly and offer.
Kushmanda’s bhog is often a sweet pancake called malpua, which represents abundance and vitality. Here's a quick malpua recipe.
Ingredients: 1 cup maida, 1 cup milk, 2 tbsp mawa (khoya), ghee for frying, sugar syrup.
Method: Mix maida, milk and mawa to a pouring batter. Shallow-fry small pancakes in ghee until golden; dip briefly in warm sugar syrup and garnish with chopped pistachios.
Skandamata is worshipped with bananas, a simple, nourishing fruit signifying fertility and well-being. On day 5, you can offer Banana Sheera.
Ingredients: 1 cup semolina (sooji), 2 ripe bananas mashed, 1/2 cup ghee, 3/4 cup sugar, and nuts.
Method: Roast sooji in ghee, add mashed banana and water, cook until soft; add sugar and nuts.
Many devotees choose fresh seasonal fruits to honour Katyayani. Here's how you can make a simple seasonal fruit platter.
Ingredients: Seasonal fruits (pomegranate, apple, banana, grapes), a squeeze of lemon, and a few mint leaves.
Method: Wash, slice and arrange neatly. Lightly toss with lemon and mint if you like it fresh, pure, and it is easy to prepare.
The fierce Kalaratri is pleased with jaggery (gur) offerings that symbolically remove negativity. Here you can offer Gud ke Gulgule on the 7th day.
Ingredients: 1 cup whole wheat flour, 3/4 cup grated jaggery dissolved in 1/2 cup water, 1/2 tsp baking soda, ghee for frying.
Method: Mix flour with jaggery syrup to a dropping batter, add baking soda, and deep-fry small spoonfuls of balls until golden. Drain and offer once cooled.
Coconut sweets are traditional for Mahagauri; they signify purity and the removal of obstacles. Quick recipe of coconut burfi.
Ingredients: 2 cups fresh grated coconut, 1 cup milk, 1 cup sugar, 1 tbsp ghee, and cardamom.
Method: Cook coconut with milk and sugar until it thickens; add ghee and cardamom, spread on a tray, cool and cut into squares.
Sesame seeds (til) are offered for spiritual strength, prosperity and fulfilment of wishes. Here's the recipe for simple til ke laddoo.
Ingredients: 1 cup toasted sesame seeds, 1 cup jaggery, 2 tbsp ghee, a few nuts, and cardamom.
Method: Melt jaggery in ghee, mix in roasted sesame and nuts, stir, cool slightly and form laddoos.
