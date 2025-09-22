Delhi Traffic Alert: Restrictions in place for Navratre, Ramlila, Dussehra celebrations from Sept 22 to Oct 3, check key routes to avoid

Parag Tyagi reveals chilling moments before Shefali Jariwala’s death: ‘Felt like something was about…’
INDIA
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Ramlila and Dussehra Parva celebrations, scheduled to take place at the Red Fort grounds from September 22 to October 3, 2025.
Traffic conditions on Netaji Subhash Marg and adjacent areas are anticipated to be slow and congested throughout the duration of the festivities. Commuters are advised to avoid this route if possible, use alternative routes, adhere to the guidance of traffic personnel, and consider using public transportation for easier travel.
The Ramlila and Dussehra Parva festival will be celebrated at the grounds in front of the Red Fort in Delhi from September 22 to October 3, 2025. During this period, three prominent Ramlila performances—Lav Kush Ramlila, Nav Shri Dharmik Ramlila, and Shri Dharmik Ramlila—will be staged, accompanied by amusement rides and food stalls. Substantial daily gatherings of devotees, visitors, and VIPs are expected.
All commercial vehicles and DTC buses will be diverted from Delhi Gate Chowk, Daryaganj and Chatta Rail Chowk between 5 pm and midnight from 22 September to 3 October.
Traffic movement will be restricted on Netaji Subhash Marg (Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail Chowk) and Nishad Raj Marg during this period.
If required, private vehicles may also face diversions from Chhatta Rail Chowk, T-Point Subhash Marg, Delhi Gate, Shanti Van Chowk and GPO Chowk (Lothian Road).
Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail: Delhi Gate → Rajghat → Shanti Van → Hanuman Setu → Kelaghat → Chatta Rail.
Chatta Rail to Delhi Gate: Chatta Rail → Hanuman Setu → Salimgarh Bypass → Rajghat → Delhi Gate.
Visitors without parking labels can use:
ASI Parking at Madhav Das Park (2A)
Tikona Park (No. 3)
Sunehari Masjid (T-5)
Parade Ground
Dangal Maidan
Omaxe Mall
Church Mission Road
Authorities added that no e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws or cycle rickshaws will be permitted beyond Chhatta Rail Chowk and Delhi Gate on Netaji Subhash Marg. The nearest metro stations for those attending the events are Lal Quila and Jama Masjid.