Navratri 2025 Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani for strength and happiness with rituals, mantra

On Navratri 2025 Day 6, worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Durga, for strength, prosperity, and marital bliss. Offer honey, chant mantras, and perform Aarti to seek her blessings for happiness, courage, and removal of obstacles in life.

The sixth day of Navratri, falling on Sunday, September 28, 2025, is dedicated to the worship of Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga. Known as the warrior goddess, Maa Katyayani is a symbol of courage, strength, and victory over evil. Devotees believe that worshipping her with true devotion brings happiness, prosperity, marital harmony, and removes all obstacles in life.

Who is Maa Katyayani?

Maa Katyayani was born from the combined energies of the gods to destroy the demon Mahishasura. She is depicted riding a lion, holding a sword and a lotus, and blessing her devotees with courage and strength. She is especially revered by young women seeking a suitable life partner and is considered the remover of manglik dosha and marital delays.

How to worship Maa Katyayani

Start the day with a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably in yellow or red. After setting up the puja space and the image or idol of Maa Katyayani, perform the following steps:

Offer fresh flowers, kumkum, haldi, and sandalwood paste.

Present her favourite bhog such as honey, banana, kheer, or other sweets.

Light a ghee lamp and incense sticks before the goddess.

Mantra to chant

Chant the following mantra:

'Om Devi Katyayanyai Namah'

For marital blessings, recite the special Katyayani mantra:

'Katyayani Mahamaye Mahayoginyadhishwari,

Nandagopa-sutam Devi Patim Me Kuru Te Namah॥'

After the mantra, perform Aarti and meditate on her golden, divine form.

Benefits of Maa Katyayani’s blessings

Worshipping Maa Katyayani helps eliminate negative energies, resolve relationship issues, and boost confidence and determination. She blesses her devotees with peace, prosperity, and success. Unmarried girls often observe fasts and offer prayers on this day to find an ideal life partner.

On this sixth day of Navratri, invoke the strength and blessings of Maa Katyayani to bring happiness, stability, and divine grace into your life.