Navratri 2025 Day 6: How to worship Maa Katyayani for strength and happiness with rituals, mantra

IND vs PAK Asia Cup finals: Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma to MISS historic clash against Pakistan? Bowling coach Morne Morkel breaks silence
Ashneer Grover invited as Bigg Boss 19 wildcard? says 'Salman Bhai se...'
Ankita Lokhande dances with Sushant Singh Rajput in nostalgic Navratri clip from Pavitra Rishta: Watch
Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu had QR code attached to his lapel at UNGA? He urged to 'Zoom, scan and...', It redirected to... ; WATCH
Mumbai weather update: Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms predicted for next 48 hours; IMD issues orange alert for...
Who is Lisa Monaco? Obama and Biden’s former aid who US President Trump wants to see fired from Microsoft because…
Rani Mukerji reveals why daughter Adira was barred from National Awards, says she was ‘howling': ‘We were told…’
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch historic Ind vs Pak rivalry?
Who is Petal Gahlot? Indian diplomat who delivered scathing rebuttal against Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA, says, 'No degree of drama...'
Meet woman, daughter of Wing Commander, who quit high-paying job to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with 1094 marks, her name is…
INDIA
On Navratri 2025 Day 6, worship Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Durga, for strength, prosperity, and marital bliss. Offer honey, chant mantras, and perform Aarti to seek her blessings for happiness, courage, and removal of obstacles in life.
The sixth day of Navratri, falling on Sunday, September 28, 2025, is dedicated to the worship of Maa Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga. Known as the warrior goddess, Maa Katyayani is a symbol of courage, strength, and victory over evil. Devotees believe that worshipping her with true devotion brings happiness, prosperity, marital harmony, and removes all obstacles in life.
Maa Katyayani was born from the combined energies of the gods to destroy the demon Mahishasura. She is depicted riding a lion, holding a sword and a lotus, and blessing her devotees with courage and strength. She is especially revered by young women seeking a suitable life partner and is considered the remover of manglik dosha and marital delays.
Start the day with a bath and wear clean clothes, preferably in yellow or red. After setting up the puja space and the image or idol of Maa Katyayani, perform the following steps:
Chant the following mantra:
For marital blessings, recite the special Katyayani mantra:
After the mantra, perform Aarti and meditate on her golden, divine form.
ALSO READ: Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
Worshipping Maa Katyayani helps eliminate negative energies, resolve relationship issues, and boost confidence and determination. She blesses her devotees with peace, prosperity, and success. Unmarried girls often observe fasts and offer prayers on this day to find an ideal life partner.
On this sixth day of Navratri, invoke the strength and blessings of Maa Katyayani to bring happiness, stability, and divine grace into your life.