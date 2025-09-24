Navratri 2025 Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more
INDIA
Navratri 2025 Day 3 is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, symbol of courage and peace. Devotees perform puja with grey attire, chant mantras, and offer sweets to seek the blessings of bravery, prosperity, and harmony. Worship removes fear and negativity and brings spiritual growth.
The third day of Shardiya Navratri 2025 will be dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga. Devotees worship her to seek courage, peace, and prosperity. Maa Chandraghanta is symbolised by a crescent-shaped moon (chandra) on her forehead, resembling a bell (ghanta), which signifies bravery and serenity.
Maa Chandraghanta represents the married form of Goddess Parvati, after she weds Lord Shiva. She is known as the goddess of courage and fearlessness who destroys evil forces and blesses her devotees with inner strength, harmony, and spiritual growth. Worshipping her is believed to remove obstacles, negativity, and fears, while bestowing peace and marital happiness.
The goddess is depicted riding a tiger, with ten hands carrying various weapons, including a trident, mace, sword, and bow. Her golden complexion radiates divine energy, while the crescent moon on her forehead adds to her divine aura.
The powerful mantra to invoke Maa Chandraghanta is:
'Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah'
Chanting this mantra is believed to remove suffering and bring positivity into one’s life.
ALSO READ: Sharad Navratri 2025: Are Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami falling on same day?
On Navratri Day 3 (September 24, 2025), the auspicious colour is Blue. It represents balance, calmness, and the strength to overcome challenges. Devotees are encouraged to wear blue attire while performing the puja.
Day 3 of Navratri reflects the dual qualities of strength and serenity. While Maa Chandraghanta symbolises protection and fearlessness, the day’s chosen colour highlights peace, depth, and stability.