Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

INDIA
Navratri 2025 Day 2 is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance and devotion. Devotees observe fasts, perform puja with flowers and incense, chant the mantra 'Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah', wear yellow, and seek blessings for wisdom, inner strength, and spiritual growth.
Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrates her nine forms, known as Navadurga. Day 2 of Navratri is devoted to Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance and devotion. Observed with devotion across India, this day emphasises purity, discipline, and spiritual awakening.
Maa Brahmacharini represents devotion, austerity, and knowledge. She is believed to bless her devotees with wisdom, inner strength, and spiritual enlightenment. Worshipping her helps one overcome challenges and cultivate patience, discipline, and moral values. Devotees believe that sincere prayers to Maa Brahmacharini bring peace, prosperity, and long-term happiness.
Devotees chant the following mantra to seek her blessings:
'Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah'
Chanting this mantra with devotion is believed to purify the mind, soul, and body while attracting positivity and divine energy.
The auspicious colour for Day 2 of Navratri is red. Wearing red clothes while performing puja is believed to please Maa Brahmacharini and enhance spiritual energy.
Observing Day 2 of Navratri with sincerity and devotion to Maa Brahmacharini brings spiritual growth, inner strength, and positivity to life.