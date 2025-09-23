Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Navratri 2025 Day 2 is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance and devotion. Devotees observe fasts, perform puja with flowers and incense, chant the mantra 'Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah', wear yellow, and seek blessings for wisdom, inner strength, and spiritual growth.

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, celebrates her nine forms, known as Navadurga. Day 2 of Navratri is devoted to Maa Brahmacharini, the goddess of penance and devotion. Observed with devotion across India, this day emphasises purity, discipline, and spiritual awakening.

Significance of Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini represents devotion, austerity, and knowledge. She is believed to bless her devotees with wisdom, inner strength, and spiritual enlightenment. Worshipping her helps one overcome challenges and cultivate patience, discipline, and moral values. Devotees believe that sincere prayers to Maa Brahmacharini bring peace, prosperity, and long-term happiness.

Puja vidhi (Rituals)

Clean the puja area and place a photo or idol of Maa Brahmacharini on a decorated altar.

Offer flowers, fruits, and incense sticks while chanting mantras.

Devotees observe a fast for the entire day, consuming only fruits, milk, or other permitted foods.

Perform aarti in the morning and evening, singing devotional songs in praise of the goddess.

Read scriptures like Durga Saptashati or listen to recitations that glorify Maa Brahmacharini.

Mantra for Maa Brahmacharini

Devotees chant the following mantra to seek her blessings:

'Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah'

Chanting this mantra with devotion is believed to purify the mind, soul, and body while attracting positivity and divine energy.

Colour associated with Day 2

The auspicious colour for Day 2 of Navratri is red. Wearing red clothes while performing puja is believed to please Maa Brahmacharini and enhance spiritual energy.

Additional tips

Light a diya near the altar to symbolise enlightenment and knowledge.

Meditate for a few minutes focusing on Maa Brahmacharini’s qualities of patience, devotion, and wisdom.

Offer sweets made from milk and jaggery to the goddess as a symbol of purity.

Observing Day 2 of Navratri with sincerity and devotion to Maa Brahmacharini brings spiritual growth, inner strength, and positivity to life.