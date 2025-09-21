Navratri 2025 Day 1: Maa Shailputri puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Celebrate Navratri 2025 Day 1 by worshipping Maa Shailputri, the first avatar of Goddess Durga. Learn the puja vidhi, mantra, significance, and the color yellow associated with this day. Begin your Navratri journey with devotion, positivity, and spiritual blessings.

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, begins with the worship of Maa Shailputri, the first form of the nine avatars of Durga. Celebrated with devotion across India, Navratri 2025 starts with Day 1, a day that symbolises strength, purity, and spiritual awakening. Here’s a detailed guide on the puja vidhi, mantra, colour, and significance of Day 1.

Significance of Navratri day 1 - Maa Shailputri

Maa Shailputri, meaning “Daughter of the Mountain,” represents nature, purity, and the power to overcome negativity. She is depicted riding a bull (Nandi) and carrying a trident and a lotus in her hands. Devotees worship her to seek strength, wisdom, and spiritual growth at the start of Navratri. Day 1 also marks the beginning of inner cleansing and preparation for the nine-day spiritual journey.

Puja vidhi (How to perform the puja)

Cleanse the area where the puja will be performed and decorate it with flowers and diyas.

Place an idol or picture of Maa Shailputri on a clean platform.

Chant the Shailputri mantra 108 times while offering flowers, fruits, and incense.

Light a diya and incense sticks while reciting prayers and meditating on Maa Shailputri’s blessings.

Offer bhog such as fruits or sweets after completing the puja.

Mantra for Maa Shailputri

The most popular mantra to chant on Day 1 is:

“Om Devi Shailputryai Namah”

Reciting this mantra with devotion is believed to invoke her blessings and remove obstacles from your life.

Colour of the day

The colour associated with Day 1 of Navratri is Yellow, symbolising energy, optimism, and freshness. Wearing yellow clothes or decorating the puja space with yellow flowers enhances the spiritual vibe and positive energy.

Navratri Day 1 is all about new beginnings, spiritual cleansing, and invoking Maa Shailputri’s blessings. Following the puja vidhi, chanting the mantra, and embracing the day’s colour helps devotees start their Navratri journey with devotion, positivity, and strength.

