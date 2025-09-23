Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines' claim: ‘She took...’

Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

Kolkata Rains: 7 dead, multiple services hit as record-breaking rainfall brings city to a standstill, IMD predicts...

How Deepika Padukone’s trainer keeps her fit despite a hectic schedule?

TikTok in US: Oracle and Silver Lake to oversee operations, Trump to sign deal with China on...

Orry flaunts quirky lobster bag worth Rs 14 lakh at Homebound screening, fans joke 'Dihadi ka majdoor lag raha'

Prem Chopra turns 90: 8 must-watch films that prove why he’s Bollywood’s ultimate villain

THIS star cricketer returns as President of cricket association after 6 years, he is...

Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines' claim: ‘She took...’

Parag Tyagi breaks his silence on Shefali Jariwala 'taking anti-ageing medicines

Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Navratri, celebrated twice a year during Chaitra and Sharad seasons, honours Goddess Durga and marks cosmic transitions. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri was from March to April, while Sharad Navratri is from September to October. Here’s why the festival holds deep spiritual and cultural significance.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 11:16 AM IST

Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur across India. The term Navratri translates to “nine nights,” dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. While most people are familiar with the Sharad Navratri observed in September and October, many wonder why Navratri is celebrated twice a year.

Navratri occurs during two key periods, Chaitra Navratri in March-April and Sharad Navratri in September-October. Both are considered highly auspicious because they align with seasonal changes and transitions in nature, which hold spiritual significance in Hindu philosophy.

Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year as per the lunisolar calendar. It is celebrated in the spring season and is linked with new beginnings, fertility, and prosperity. This Navratri culminates with Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Rama, making it deeply meaningful for devotees.

Sharad Navratri

Sharad Navratri, on the other hand, falls during autumn and is the more widely celebrated version. This is when Durga Puja takes place in West Bengal, and Dussehra is celebrated across India, symbolising the victory of good over evil. It commemorates Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura, signifying courage, strength, and righteousness.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Why is Navratri celebrated twice a year?

The reason Navratri is celebrated twice a year lies in the cosmic and seasonal transitions. Ancient texts explain that these periods are times when divine energies are especially high, making it ideal for spiritual practices like fasting, meditation, and prayer. It is believed that worshipping the Goddess during these times helps devotees cleanse negative energies and gain strength for the new season.

Currently, Sharad Navratri is going on, which started on September 22 and will end on October 1. Today is Day 2, which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. Navratri, celebrated twice a year, thus connects devotees not only to Goddess Durga but also to the rhythms of nature and cosmic energy. It is both a spiritual and cultural celebration that brings communities together in devotion, joy, and festivity.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Katrina Kaif’s simple morning routine at 42: Secret to her natural glow and radiant skin, from detox drink to yoga
Katrina Kaif’s morning routine at 42: Secret to her natural, radiant skin
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' viral video, reveals real reason for such reaction: 'Let a girl...'
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter BREAKS SILENCE to her 'angry with mom' video
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears by, from HIIT to strength training
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 45: 5 fitness secrets she swears for toned body
China develops digital 'Great Wall' inspired by Israel's Iron Dome for naval defense, should India be cautious?
China develops digital 'Great Wall' inspired by Israel's Iron Dome for naval def
Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour: Check South Africa squad for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is
Quinton de Kock reverses ODI retirement ahead of Pakistan tour
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE