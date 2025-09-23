Navratri 2025: Dates, Rituals, spiritual significance, and why it’s celebrated twice a year

Navratri, celebrated twice a year during Chaitra and Sharad seasons, honours Goddess Durga and marks cosmic transitions. In 2025, Chaitra Navratri was from March to April, while Sharad Navratri is from September to October. Here’s why the festival holds deep spiritual and cultural significance.

Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with immense devotion and grandeur across India. The term Navratri translates to “nine nights,” dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. While most people are familiar with the Sharad Navratri observed in September and October, many wonder why Navratri is celebrated twice a year.

Navratri occurs during two key periods, Chaitra Navratri in March-April and Sharad Navratri in September-October. Both are considered highly auspicious because they align with seasonal changes and transitions in nature, which hold spiritual significance in Hindu philosophy.

Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year as per the lunisolar calendar. It is celebrated in the spring season and is linked with new beginnings, fertility, and prosperity. This Navratri culminates with Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Rama, making it deeply meaningful for devotees.

Sharad Navratri

Sharad Navratri, on the other hand, falls during autumn and is the more widely celebrated version. This is when Durga Puja takes place in West Bengal, and Dussehra is celebrated across India, symbolising the victory of good over evil. It commemorates Goddess Durga’s triumph over the demon Mahishasura, signifying courage, strength, and righteousness.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini puja vidhi, significance, mantra, colour, more

Why is Navratri celebrated twice a year?

The reason Navratri is celebrated twice a year lies in the cosmic and seasonal transitions. Ancient texts explain that these periods are times when divine energies are especially high, making it ideal for spiritual practices like fasting, meditation, and prayer. It is believed that worshipping the Goddess during these times helps devotees cleanse negative energies and gain strength for the new season.

Currently, Sharad Navratri is going on, which started on September 22 and will end on October 1. Today is Day 2, which is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini. Navratri, celebrated twice a year, thus connects devotees not only to Goddess Durga but also to the rhythms of nature and cosmic energy. It is both a spiritual and cultural celebration that brings communities together in devotion, joy, and festivity.