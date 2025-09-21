Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Navratri 2025: 5 famous temples in Delhi-NCR to seek Maa Durga's blessings

Celebrate Navratri 2025 with devotion at Delhi-NCR’s most famous temples. From Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur to Kalkaji, Sheetla Mata, and Yogmaya, these sacred places attract thousands of devotees for prayers, aarti, and blessings during the nine auspicious days of Maa Durga.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 21, 2025, 02:04 PM IST

Navratri 2025: 5 famous temples in Delhi-NCR to seek Maa Durga's blessings
Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is celebrated with immense devotion and energy across India. In Delhi-NCR, devotees flock to temples to seek blessings, participate in aarti, and experience the spiritual ambience that comes alive during these auspicious days. Here are the 5 best temples in Delhi-NCR to visit during Navratri.

Jhandewalan Temple, Karol Bagh (Delhi)

One of the most famous Shakti Peeths in Delhi, Jhandewalan Temple, attracts thousands of devotees during Navratri. Dedicated to Maa Aadi Shakti, the temple is decorated beautifully with flowers and lights, and daily aartis here create a divine atmosphere.

Chhatarpur Temple, Chhatarpur (Delhi)

Spread across a vast area, the Chhatarpur Temple is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, one of the Navadurga forms. During Navratri, the temple witnesses massive footfall, with devotees offering prayers and participating in the grand festivities.

Kalkaji Temple, Nehru Place (Delhi)

Known as Jayanti Peeth or Manokamna Siddha Peeth, Kalkaji Temple is one of the most revered Maa Kali temples. It is believed that wishes made here during Navratri are fulfilled. The temple is crowded with devotees throughout the festival, especially on Ashtami and Navami.

ALSO READ: October 2025 Festivals Calendar: Key dates for Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath puja, Bhai dooj and other festivals

Sheetla Mata Mandir, Gurgaon (NCR)

Dedicated to Mata Sheetla Devi, this temple in Gurgaon holds special significance during Navratri. Devotees visit to seek blessings for health, prosperity, and protection from ailments. The temple’s festive vibes and cultural rituals make it a must-visit during these nine days.

Yogmaya Temple, Mehrauli (Delhi)

One of the oldest temples in Delhi, Yogmaya Temple, is dedicated to Maa Yogmaya, believed to be an incarnation of Goddess Durga. The temple becomes a centre of spiritual energy during Navratri, with traditional rituals and offerings creating a deeply devotional environment.

Navratri in Delhi-NCR is not just about celebrations but also about seeking blessings from Maa Durga in her various forms. Visiting these five temples, Jhandewalan, Chhatarpur, Kalkaji, Sheetla Mata, and Yogmaya, offers a perfect blend of spirituality, devotion, and cultural experience.

