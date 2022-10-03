Navratri 2022: Man dies while playing Garba in Maharashtra, father passes away of shock (representational image)

Amid Navratri celebrations, a 35-year-old man collapsed and died while playing Garba at a marquee in Virar town in Maharashtra's Palghar. After hearing the tragic news, his father also died due to the shock, officials said.

The incident took place late on Saturday night when Manish Narpat Sonigra was playing garba at the Global City housing complex in Evershine Nagar and suddenly crashed on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead on arrival late that night, said a relative.

On hearing about the death, the man's father, 66, also collapsed and died on the spot, he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case of accidental death has been registered, the official added.

Narpat Sonigra`s son Rahul and brother Nagraj Harakchand Sonigra said that the family hailed from Marudhar in Rajasthan and belonged to the Godwad Oswal Jain community.

The funeral rites of the deceased father-son duo were performed in Virar town on Sunday evening, while the police have lodged an accidental death report case in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)

