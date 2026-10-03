Navpreet Singh, accused in narco-trafficking case, deported from Turkey, brought to India: Amit Shah

In a post on X, Shah said Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship using the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government has secured the deportation of alleged narco-trafficking kingpin Navpreet Singh from Türkiye and brought him back to India in connection with cases related to drug trafficking and other crimes.

In a post on X, Shah said Singh had obtained Turkish citizenship using the fake identity of Navab Virk and continued to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine to India from Afghanistan.

“Our agencies tracked him down, ripping apart veil after veil to unmask his true identity, and secured his deportation. Today he has been brought back to India and put behind bars in connection with cases involving drug trafficking and other crimes he is accused of,” Shah said.

He congratulated all the agencies involved in securing Singh's deportation.Shah also said the government is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before December 2029.

“Modi govt is committed to destroying every narco-cartel before Dec 2029,” the Home Minister said.

Earlier in a separate narcotics case, Union Home Minister Shah on Wednesday lauded the seizure of 526 kg of heroin and methamphetamine from an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea, saying the Centre was determined to protect the country’s youth from drugs.

Shah said the narcotics were seized in a joint operation involving the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Indian Coast Guard and central intelligence agencies. Five Pakistani nationals onboard the vessel were also arrested.

"Modi govt. is determined to shield its youth from the scourge of drugs. In a joint operation by Gujarat ATS, Indian Coast Guard and Central intelligence agencies, 526 kg of Methamphetamine and heroin have been seized from an Iranian boat in India’s EEZ, 160 NM northwest of Lakshadweep and 490 NM southwest of Mumbai," Shah said in a post on X.

He said the five Pakistani nationals had been arrested and further investigation was underway to identify the wider network involved in the suspected drug-smuggling operation and its intended receivers.

Shah also highlighted the coordination between the agencies involved, stating, "Five Pakistani nationals have been arrested, with further investigation underway to identify the wider network and its intended receivers. Upholding a stellar example of coordination and cooperation among agencies, the 16-day-long operation also seized an Iranian boat."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)