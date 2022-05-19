Navjot Singh Sidhu road rage: When he called it 'accident' and himself a 'survivor'...

Reacting to the jail sentence on Thursday, Sidhu repeated what he had said in 2018. (File)

New Delhi: The Navjot Singh Sidhu road rage case had been going on for the past 33 years. It culminated on Thursday when the Supreme Court announced a one-year jail sentence for the cricketer-turned-politician. However, it also allowed the victim's family to file a review of the sentencing. Sidhu has been facing the consequences for what transpired on December 27, 1988. When in 2018 the Supreme Court convicted him but let him go with a fine of Rs 1,000, he had called him a survivor. He, however, had expressed regrets for the incident. Navjot Singh had also called the incident 'nothing more than an accident'.

"A life was lost and everybody will regret it. But the court says it was an accident," Navjot Singh Sidhu had said.

Reacting to the jail sentence on Thursday, Sidhu repeated what he had said in 2018. "I have submitted to the majesty of the law and whatever the court says I abide by it," he had said.

In 1988, Sidhu had entered into an altercation with a 65-year-old man, Satnam Singh, on the road. Singh's family alleged that Sidhu had punched the man leading to his death. In 1999, the court acquitted Sidhu. In 2006, he was convicted under the 'culpable homicide not amounting to murder' charge. In 2018, the Supreme Court convicted him for causing voluntary hurt but acquitted him of the culpable homicide charge.

In 2018, he called himself a survivor.

"I have been a survivor all my life. It is the grace of God which always prevails and bails me through. Every adversity has made me bigger and hence my reputation. From the age of 7 till 53, there has been no defeat," he had added.