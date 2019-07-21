Navjot Singh Sidhu out of Punjab govt as Chief Minister, Governor accept resignation

Capt Amarinder to handle Power portfolio, which Sidhu had refused to take up

Navjot Singh Sidhu is no more a part of the Punjab Cabinet as Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh and Governor Vijayender Pal Singh Badnore accepted Sidhu's resignation on Saturday.

Sidhu's power portfolio will, for the time being, remain with the CM. Captain Amarinder, who had been indisposed for the last two days, since his arrival from Delhi, saw the resignation letter this morning and sent the same to Badnore for formal acceptance.

The Chief Minister had earlier in Delhi, said he would see the resignation letter, which was received at his Chandigarh residence in his absence and take a decision. The letter, however, was just a single sentence tendering Sidhu's resignation, with no explanation, said a spokesperson.

The CM accepted the resignation in the morning and forwarded the same to the Governor. After his resignation was accepted the Governor by afternoon, by Saturday evening Sidhu started vacating his official house.

Sidhu had reportedly sent his resignation on June 10 to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Sidhu posted a copy of the same on Twitter more than a month later. Thereafter, he tweeted that he would formally send his papers to the Chief Minister, in whose cabinet he had been allocated the Power Ministry as part of a reshuffle post the Lok Sabha elections.

It may be recalled that Sidhu had refused to take over his new portfolio, which the Chief Minister himself has been monitoring during the ongoing crucial Paddy season, with a harsh summer increasing the power demand in the state to unprecedented levels.

At Loggerheads

CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan last year where he had hugged the Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home

The rift was further widened during LS polls when Sidhu and his wife accused the CM of having had a hand in denying ticket to her

On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped off the portfolios of local government and Tourism and Culture Ministry after the party won 8 LS seats out of 13 in Punjab

