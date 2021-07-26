Navjot Singh Sidhu gets congratulatory messages from Pakistan, opposition slams

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday took over as the President of Punjab Congress and congratulatory messages poured in for him from Pakistan on getting this big responsibility. The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) has congratulated Navjot Singh Sidhu and urged him to play a role in the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (PSGPC) took to microblogging website Twitter and wrote, "PSGPC extend its heartiest congratulations to Mr. NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU on becoming the congress President of Indian Punjab. This is a proud moment for Sikh Community through out the world. PSGPC also urges that Mr. Sidhu should play its role in reopening of Kartarpur Corridor."

PSGPC extend its heartiest congratulations to Mr. NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU on becoming the congress President of Indian Punjab. This is a proud moment for Sikh Community through out the world. PSGPC also urges that Mr. Sidhu should play its role in reopening of Kartarpur Corridor pic.twitter.com/G53L91TPRg

However, this gave the opposition parties to target Navjot Singh Sidhu, who said that this is an issue between two countries. BJP's Punjab President Ashwini Sharma alleged that "Sidhu himself has written this script." He said that the decision to open the corridor will be taken by the central government and Sidhu has no role in it. This is an issue between the two countries.

At the same time, Akali Dal spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said that "PSGPC should remember that this is not an individual matter, but a matter between two countries. One can congratulate anyone, but Sidhu did not have any role in the matter of the corridor before and cannot be further.

Notably, Navjot Singh Sidhu took charge as the President of Punjab Congress on Friday. Along with this, the new working presidents of Punjab Congress, Sangat Singh Giljian, Sukhwinder Singh Daini, Pawan Goyal and Kuljit Singh Nagra also took charge at the Chandigarh party headquarters in the presence of a large number of Congress workers and supporters.