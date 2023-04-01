Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail today, supporters throng Patiala Jail

Party workers are quite ecstatic over the release of Sidhu, said one of the supporters outside the jail.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail today, supporters throng Patiala Jail
Sidhu's family had got an intimation from authorities regarding his release from the Patiala jail. (File)

Patiala: After spending about 10 months in Patiala's central jail, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will walk free on Saturday.

Several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome upon his release and chanted 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

'Dhol' players have also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Saturday, Sidhu's son Karan Sidhu said the family has been eagerly waiting for his release from the jail.

He said it had been a tough time for the family but now they were happy to see him coming out of the jail.

Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at many places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him.

Party workers are quite ecstatic over the release of Sidhu, said one of the supporters outside the jail.

Congress leader and former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said people of Punjab are waiting for Sidhu to come out of jail.

The former state Congress chief was jailed on May 20 last year after being sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court over the death of 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in a road rage case in 1988.

Sidhu's lawyer HPS Varma on Friday had said the release was happening earlier due to Sidhu's good conduct during imprisonment, as allowed under the rules.

Sidhu's family had got an intimation from authorities regarding his release from the Patiala jail.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Khushboo Patani, actress Disha Patani's sister who is serving as lieutenant in Indian Army
Mouni Roy raises temperature in Falguni Shane Peacock saree, whopping price revealed
60 million-year-old Shaligram stones for Lord Ram idol reach Ayodhya from Nepal: See Pics
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Khawaja, Kuhnemann give Australia the edge after India crumble to spin on Day 1 - In Pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Mandira Bedi wears two watches during opening ceremony, leaves netizens in splits
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.