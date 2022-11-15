Search icon
Navigns and Navjyot Bandiwadekar bring together the stalwart from Marathi Industry for their film, Gharat Ganpati

Get ready to experience a beautiful story as Navigns and Director Navjyot Bandiwadekar revealed their next project titled Gharat Ganpati. An ensemble cast Marathi film featuring renowned names from the industry.

Navigns took to their Instagram on November 8th to launch the title announcement video, which was followed by a poster reveal and a couple of stills from the photoshoot of the lead cast and filmmakers. The video revealed the logo, which featured Ganpati's outline in blue glitter. It also had these words: सादर करीत आहेत, एक सर्वांगसुंदर लंबोदर कथा. कथा घराची घरातील प्रत्येकाची. The announcement of Gharat Ganpati is building excitement among the people!

The cast of this film includes multiple actors. The lead role will be played by Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta. Besides her, famous Marathi actors like Bhushan Pradhan, Ashish Pathode, Pari Telang, Sameer Khandekar, Rupesh Bane, Rajasi Bhave, Sharad Bhutadia, Sushama Deshpande, Sanjay Mone, Shubhangi Latkar, Shubhangi Gokhale, Ajinkya Deo, and Ashvini Bhave will also be seen in the film.

Director Navjyot Bandiwadekar says, "After immense hard work, we are finally here announcing our piece of art. Gharat Ganpati is a lovely movie with a heart-touching concept. Our attempt is to make a movie that will not only entertain you but will also stay with you in your hearts forever."

This will be Nikita Dutta's first-ever project in the Marathi film industry.

Gharat Ganpati is a film by Navjyot Narendra Bandiwadekar, produced by Namrata Bandiwadekar and Navjyot Bandiwadekar, and co-produced by Sandeep Kale. The film is a Navigns production and is slated to go on the floor in December. We are sending our best wishes to the entire team of Gharat Ganpati.

