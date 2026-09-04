Navi Mumbai-Sri Nagar IndiGo flight meets with an accident, know what happened

An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar came into contact with a pole while parking at Srinagar Airport on Friday morning. All passengers and crew are safe and further inquiry is underway.

An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar hit a VDGS pole while parking at Srinagar Airport on Friday morning. All passengers and crew are safe. The incident took place at around 9:02 am at Bay No. 06. IndiGo flight 6E 225, aircraft VT-NOG, came into contact with the pole during the parking process.

What happened at Srinagar Airport

Officials reported that an aircraft collided with a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while being positioned at a designated bay. The VDGS aids pilots in aligning the aircraft for parking. Initial sources indicated that the pilot was adhering to the guidance system when the incident occurred, though the specific damage to the aircraft remains unverified.

Immediately following the incident, standard safety protocols were implemented, ensuring the safe deboarding of passengers and crew via manual aircraft stairs, assisted by airline staff. IndiGo stated that the investigation into the exact cause is ongoing and no conclusions have yet been reached.

Inquiry ordered, Airport operations continue normally

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident while the aircraft is grounded for inspection and technical checks. The airline's engineering team is assessing the damage, and the aircraft will only resume operations after receiving clearance from the technical team.

Also read: GSLV-F17 Launch: PM Modi lauds ISRO, says mission 'reflects excellence and growing capabilities'

Despite a recent incident, operations at Srinagar Airport are normal, with flights arriving and departing on schedule. Airport officials reaffirmed their commitment to safe and efficient operations and advised passengers to verify flight statuses with airlines. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected.