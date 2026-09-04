FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9; Check expected price in India, camera, display and more

iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9

Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot, video goes viral

Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot; Watch

Air India reacts after Delhi-bound flight pilot fails drug test, says, 'safety remains top priority'

AI reacts after Delhi-bound flight pilot fails drug test: 'Safety top priority'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Navi Mumbai-Sri Nagar IndiGo flight meets with an accident, know what happened

An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar came into contact with a pole while parking at Srinagar Airport on Friday morning. All passengers and crew are safe and further inquiry is underway.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 11:24 AM IST

Navi Mumbai-Sri Nagar IndiGo flight meets with an accident, know what happened
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar hit a VDGS pole while parking at Srinagar Airport on Friday morning. All passengers and crew are safe. The incident took place at around 9:02 am at Bay No. 06. IndiGo flight 6E 225, aircraft VT-NOG, came into contact with the pole during the parking process.

What happened at Srinagar Airport

Officials reported that an aircraft collided with a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while being positioned at a designated bay. The VDGS aids pilots in aligning the aircraft for parking. Initial sources indicated that the pilot was adhering to the guidance system when the incident occurred, though the specific damage to the aircraft remains unverified.

Immediately following the incident, standard safety protocols were implemented, ensuring the safe deboarding of passengers and crew via manual aircraft stairs, assisted by airline staff. IndiGo stated that the investigation into the exact cause is ongoing and no conclusions have yet been reached.

Inquiry ordered, Airport operations continue normally

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating the incident while the aircraft is grounded for inspection and technical checks. The airline's engineering team is assessing the damage, and the aircraft will only resume operations after receiving clearance from the technical team.

Also read: GSLV-F17 Launch: PM Modi lauds ISRO, says mission 'reflects excellence and growing capabilities'

Despite a recent incident, operations at Srinagar Airport are normal, with flights arriving and departing on schedule. Airport officials reaffirmed their commitment to safe and efficient operations and advised passengers to verify flight statuses with airlines. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sonia Gandhi Memoir: HarperCollins to publish 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'
Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging' to be published by HarperCollins on Nov 10
PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni on being longest-serving Italian PM after World War II
PM Modi congratulates ‘friend’ Meloni on being longest-serving Italian PM
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9; Check expected price in India, camera, display and more
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, iPhone fold to launch on Sept 9
Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV and online?
Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live
Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot, video goes viral
Hanuman Ansh: Muslim man watches Neem Karoli Baba film barefoot; Watch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost
From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement