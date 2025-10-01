Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Navi Mumbai International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on...; Gautam Adani visits ahead of opening

After multiple delays, the much-awaited inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled on October 8. As per reports, the airport is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gautam Adani on his X, video of his visit to the airport for the review.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 01, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Navi Mumbai International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on...; Gautam Adani visits ahead of opening
After multiple delays, the much-awaited inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled on October 8. As per reports, the airport is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gautam Adani on his X, video of his visit to the airport for the review.  Gautam Adani reviewed the project site and personally walked through the final preparations of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). During the visit, the Adani Group Chairman carried out a detailed inspection of the airport, which is designed to handle 90 million passengers annually once fully operational, making it one of the largest airports in the world.

Gautam Adani visits ahead of inauguration

On his X, Gautam Adani shared, “Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters, and the guards who helped bring this vision to life."

“I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts.

“When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind,” added the Adani Group Chairman.

About the Navi Mumbai Airport

  • The Navi Mumbai International Airport Private is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities, with an investment of  $2.1 billion.
  • It includes a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.
  • It is expected to handle 2 crore passengers per annum (MPPA), and cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India, while strengthening India’s global connectivity.
  • The airport will be 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Sea Port, 22 km from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Taloja Industrial area, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust (via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from the power loom town Bhiwandi.

The Airport also achieved a significant milestone of receiving the Aerodrome Licence -- essential for commencing operations -- from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to commence operations from the airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities.

(with ANI/IANS inputs)

