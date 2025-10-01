Navi Mumbai International Airport set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on...; Gautam Adani visits ahead of opening

Before watching Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, watch Rohit Saraf’s top 7 films and web series
INDIA
After multiple delays, the much-awaited inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport is scheduled on October 8. As per reports, the airport is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gautam Adani on his X, video of his visit to the airport for the review.
Gautam Adani reviewed the project site and personally walked through the final preparations of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). During the visit, the Adani Group Chairman carried out a detailed inspection of the airport, which is designed to handle 90 million passengers annually once fully operational, making it one of the largest airports in the world.
On his X, Gautam Adani shared, “Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters, and the guards who helped bring this vision to life."
“I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts.
“When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind,” added the Adani Group Chairman.
The Airport also achieved a significant milestone of receiving the Aerodrome Licence -- essential for commencing operations -- from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to commence operations from the airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities.
(with ANI/IANS inputs)