INDIA

Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration: All you need to know about Rs 19,680 crore India’s first fully digital airport

PM Modi is going to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport, India's first fully digital airport, today. Set to handle 12 million passengers annually, the airport boasts advanced tech, sustainability feature, and automated systems, aiming to boost Mumbai’s connectivity and regional economy.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Navi Mumbai international airport inauguration: All you need to know about Rs 19,680 crore India’s first fully digital airport
On October 8, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a landmark project that promises to transform India's aviation landscape. Located in Panvel, Navi Mumbai, the airport is touted as India’s first fully digital airport, marking a significant milestone in the country’s infrastructure development. Here are 7 key facts about this modern aviation hub:

First fully digital airport in India

Navi Mumbai International Airport will be India’s first fully digital airport. The airport is designed to offer a seamless travel experience by utilising cutting-edge technology for everything from check-ins to security checks. Passengers can look forward to digital boarding passes, automated baggage handling, and advanced facial recognition technology for a hassle-free journey.

Phase 1 capacity and features

Phase 1 of the airport will have a capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually and will cater to over 300,000 metric tonnes of cargo. This phase will feature two passenger terminals and an advanced cargo terminal. In addition, it will be equipped with sustainable infrastructure, including solar power generation and electric vehicle (EV) services.

Greenfield project with global standards

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is a greenfield project, meaning it is being built from scratch. With an estimated investment of Rs 19,650 crores, the airport is being developed to meet international standards of aviation safety, efficiency, and passenger comfort. It will help alleviate congestion at Mumbai’s existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Strategic location

Located near Panvel, Navi Mumbai, the airport is well connected by road and rail networks, with an easy link to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). It will significantly enhance connectivity between Mumbai and nearby regions, promoting economic growth and facilitating faster movement of goods and people.

Sustainability at the core

The NMIA will emphasise environmental sustainability, incorporating features such as solar power generation and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) storage. The airport is designed to be an environmentally responsible facility, with energy-efficient systems, rainwater harvesting, and green building certifications.

ALSO READ: PM Modi in Maharashtra today: From Navi Mumbai Airport inauguration to meeting UK PM Starmer – full itinerary, and details of projects to be inaugurated

Automated People Mover (APM) System

The airport will feature an Automated People Mover (APM), a futuristic transit system designed to seamlessly connect terminals. This will allow passengers to move swiftly between terminals, enhancing the overall travel experience.

Boost to the regional economy

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to boost the regional economy, creating over 1,00,000 direct and indirect jobs. It will not only serve as a hub for passenger air traffic but also significantly contribute to cargo operations, benefiting industries such as e-commerce, pharma, and manufacturing.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is a game-changer for India’s aviation industry. By integrating advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure, it promises to enhance passenger experience, connectivity, and economic growth. With PM Modi’s inauguration, India is setting new benchmarks in aviation innovation and digital transformation.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
