Navi Mumbai: Housing society guard strangulates woman after her constant demand for marriage, dumps body in bushes

File Photo

Police, on Thursday, said that a 40-year-old security guard of a housing complex in Navi Mumbai allegedly killed a married woman, with whom he was having an affair and then dumped the body in the bushes. The accused was identified as Rajkumar Baburam Pal and was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Police said that he wanted to get rid of the woman following her constant demand that he marries her. On February 12, the body of an unidentified woman was found in the bushes near a housing society in the Koparkhairne area of Navi Mumbai town in Thane district, senior police inspector Vishwanath Kolekar said.

The woman was strangulated to death with the 'odhni' (dupatta) and her body was dumped in bushes to destroy evidence, he said. The Koparkhairne police sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence) against an unidentified person.

READ | AP POLYCET 2023 exam date announced, detailed notification to release soon at polycetap.nic.in

Later, the Navi Mumbai police sent a message about finding the body to all police stations in Maharashtra and came to know that a case of a missing woman was registered at Trombay police station in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

The description of the body found in Navi Mumbai and the missing woman matched following which the police stepped up their probe, he said. The police enquired with the missing woman's family members. Her husband told the police that she worked as a cleaner in the Mankhurd area of Mumbai and had been missing, the official said.

READ | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi talks about Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's possible return

The police later found the victim's mobile phone and also came to know that security guard Pal was in love with her. After Pal was nabbed, he told the police during interrogation that the woman had been repeatedly asking him to marry her, the official said.

Fed up with the constant demand, the security guard decided to get rid of her. He called her to a spot near the housing complex where he worked and allegedly strangulated her to death, the police said. The accused then dumped the body in bushes near the housing society, the official said, adding that further probe was on into the case.