Navi Mumbai HORROR: Woman strangles six-year-old daughter to death over not speaking marathi, was undergoing psychiatric treatment

INDIA
In a tragic case from Maharashtra, a woman has strangled her six-year-old daughter to death after her child allegedly could not speak Marathi. Police has said that the woman, who live in Navi Mumbai’s Kalamboli, killed her daughter on Tuesday, December 24.
The girl’s father found his daughter unresponsive and rushed her to hospital, where her mother, tried to frame the murder as a death by heart attack. However, police officer Rajendra Kote foiled the murder after he found the situation suspicious and requested a special post-mortem examination. After six hours of questioning, the woman finally confessed to strangling her daughter.
The 30-year-old woman gave a shocking reason of killing her daughter, saying her daughter could not speak marathi, however police said she was unhappy that she had a daughter and not a son. She was undergoing psychiatric treatment for other issues. She has been arrested.
The woman, science graduate, and her IT engineer husband got married in 2017, and she gave birth to a girl two years later. The woman was angered to have a daughter and son, and her daughter had difficulty speaking from a young age.