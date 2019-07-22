Navi Mumbai: At least two dead as speeding car hits pedestrians

In a suspected case of drunk driving, a speeding SKODA car hit pedestrians on Sunday evening in Navi Mumbai. Two people are dead and four seriously injured in the accident which took place around 7, 30 PM in the Kamothe area. The deceased include a seven-year-old.

The accident took place near the Sarovar Hotel in Sector 6 of Kamothe area. Accused driver, 65-yrar-old Arvindar Matharu who is resident of the same area is currently absconding. As per eyewitnesses, the car first rammed into two people who died on the spot and then it hit a bus. By the time, the car was completely out of control and it also hit 4-5 cars severely injuring four people in the way. Seven-year-old Sarthak Chopade and 32-year-old Vaibhav Gurav died in the spot.

Sadhna Chopra, Sarthak's mother is among the four injured seriously. The entire incident has been caught in CCTV cameras where it can be seen how the car lost control. The local people carried out the initial rescue operations before the Kamothe police came.

According to reports, a liquor bottle has been recovered from the spot. Sarthak and his mother had gone to buy vegetables when tragedy struck.