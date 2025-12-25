Navi Mumbai Airport starts operations, first flight landed from...; WATCH here

On its first day of operations, the Navi Mumbai Airport handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic cities and served more than 4,000 passengers.

Navi Mumbai Airport began commercial operations on Thursday, marking a major milestone for Mumbai's aviation sector and India's infrastructure growth. The new airport is officially named Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). With its launch, Mumbai has joined global cities such as London and New York that operate multiple airports to manage growing air traffic. It is one of India's largest greenfield airport projects and has been completed in record time.

First day of operations

The first commercial flight, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, landed at 8 am and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. On its first day of operations, the airport handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic cities and served more than 4,000 passengers. Peak traffic was seen in the early morning hours, indicating strong demand from day one.

Who developed Navi Mumbai Airport?

The airport is expected to ease congestion at 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport' and support the region's long-term travel needs. It is developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.

We have opened up our skies to the world.



The first touchdown at #NMIA marks a defining moment as Navi Mumbai International Airport welcomes its first commercial flight with a ceremonial water cannon salute, officially commencing scheduled passenger operations.… pic.twitter.com/EPCGMsy6jy — Navi Mumbai International Airport (@navimumairport) December 25, 2025

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani personally welcomed the first set of passengers, calling the moment a proud day for both Mumbai and the country. “Welcoming NMIA's first passengers alongside the Param Vir Chakra awardees offered a glimpse of India now taking shape,” Gautam Adani said. “Standing with workers, farmers, social workers and colleagues with disabilities, captured the spirit of a nation moving forward with confidence and compassion,” Adani Group Chairman stated.

Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports Holdings Limited, said the new airport will help build a strong and resilient multi-airport system for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, improve passenger experience and support future aviation growth.

“NMIA establishes a resilient multi-airport system for the MMR, boosting capacity, enhancing passenger experience and futureproofing the region's aviation growth,” Jeet Adani said.

On the eve of the launch, the airport hosted a large drone show featuring over 1,500 synchronised drones.

