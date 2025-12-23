FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Navi Mumbai Airport set to commence operations on Dec 25; all you need to know

The Navi Mumbai airport features an iconic lotus-inspired terminal design, delivered by the Adani Group and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL).

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 09:53 PM IST

Navi Mumbai Airport set to commence operations on Dec 25; all you need to know
The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is all set to start commercial operations from Thursday, December 25. The greenfield airport will reduce travel time, boost tourism and attract large-scale investments in the region. The airport will have 30 Air Traffic Movements (arrivals and departures) on the first day of operations, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), which is the implementing agency for the ambitious aviation project, said in a release, PTI reported.

Navi Mumbai Airport

The airport features an iconic lotus-inspired terminal design, delivered by the Adani Group and Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL). The launch of the operations will be a catalyst for regional economic growth, benefiting residents of Navi Mumbai and surrounding cities like Pune, Thane, Panvel, Raigad, and the Konkan region, it said.

First day of operations

The first day of operations will see flights of major carriers, including IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express and Star Air arriving and departing from the facility with IndiGo flight 6E 460 from Bengaluru arriving at 8 am, while its flight 6E 882 will mark the first departure to Hyderabad at 8.40 am.

READ | Assam: Fresh violence erupts in Karbi Anglong districts; internet suspended

The launch is expected to significantly alleviate congestion at the existing Mumbai international airport while establishing a robust multi-airport system for the region. "The commencement of operations at the Navi Mumbai International Airport reflects the Maharashtra government and CIDCO's sustained commitment to infrastructure development," said Vijay Singhal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO.

"This landmark project symbolises our commitment to futuristic infrastructure, inclusive growth, and global connectivity. It is a proud moment for every citizen who believed in this vision and supported this journey over the years," he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
