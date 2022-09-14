Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Naveen Jindal, sacked by BJP for Prophet Muhammad remark, gets 'Sar Tan Se Juda' threat

Jindal has been under police protection ever since his remarks triggered global outrage and attracted several death threats on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 02:54 PM IST

Naveen Jindal, sacked by BJP for Prophet Muhammad remark, gets 'Sar Tan Se Juda' threat
Naveen Jindal (File)

Naveen Jindal, who was sacked by the BJP for objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad in June, has received a death threat on Twitter. The politician had written Jai Shree Ram on his Twitter account to which a user replied, "Sar Tan Se Juda". 

Jindal has been under police protection ever since his remarks triggered global outrage and attracted several death threats on social media. 

BJP also suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the remarks. 

The threat comes months after a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur was hacked to death for supporting Sharma on social media. 

Both leaders are facing a battery of cases in several parts of the country. 

Jindal attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the threat. 

"On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on the other hand, his sycophants have threatened me with the Tan Sar Se Juda threat. This isn't Bharat Jodo, but Bharat todo yatra," he tweeted. 

Jindal has been underground since the controversy over the Prophet. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.