Naveen Jindal, sacked by BJP for Prophet Muhammad remark, gets 'Sar Tan Se Juda' threat

Naveen Jindal (File)

Naveen Jindal, who was sacked by the BJP for objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad in June, has received a death threat on Twitter. The politician had written Jai Shree Ram on his Twitter account to which a user replied, "Sar Tan Se Juda".

Jindal has been under police protection ever since his remarks triggered global outrage and attracted several death threats on social media.

BJP also suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma for the remarks.

The threat comes months after a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur was hacked to death for supporting Sharma on social media.

Both leaders are facing a battery of cases in several parts of the country.

एक तरफ तो राहुल गाँधी भारत जोड़ो यात्रा निकाल रहे है दूसरी और अपने चमचों से हिन्दुओं को सर तन से जुदा करने की धमकी दिलवा रहे है।



ये भारत जोड़ो नहीं बल्कि भारत तोड़ो यात्रा है।@CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/HD3V1tK3xC — Naveen Kumar Jindal (@naveenjindalbjp) September 14, 2022

Jindal attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the threat.

"On the one hand, Rahul Gandhi is taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra, on the other hand, his sycophants have threatened me with the Tan Sar Se Juda threat. This isn't Bharat Jodo, but Bharat todo yatra," he tweeted.

Jindal has been underground since the controversy over the Prophet.