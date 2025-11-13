FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions

Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune

IPL 2026: After Shardul Thakur, Mumbai Indians make another big trade - Full details inside

Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power

Meet man who changed lives of many slum children in Delhi's Red Fort, took them from beggars to school, he is...

Who is Jawad Siddiqui, Faridabad's Al Falah University director, comes under scanner after Delhi Red Fort blast?

King is back! Virat Kohli storms past Babar Azam in latest ICC ODI rankings; Rohit Sharma retains top spot

IPL 2026: Kavya Maran's SRH set to release Mohammed Shami as LSG, DC clash in fierce trade war

Dharmendra health news: Breach Candy Hospital staff arrested for secretly filming ailing superstar, his family’s video

Shardul Thakur creates unique IPL record with third career trade, joins THIS franchise for 2026 season

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions

Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retent

IPL 2026: After Shardul Thakur, Mumbai Indians make another big trade - Full details inside

IPL 2026: After Shardul Thakur, Mumbai Indians make another big trade

Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power

Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know

Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...

THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...

HomeIndia

INDIA

Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune

After the accident, traffic on the Bengaluru-Mumbai lane of the highway was stopped.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 09:44 PM IST

Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pune News: Eight persons were killed and 20 were injured after a car was crushed between two large container trucks that caught fire on a bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune city on Thursday, police said, IANS reported. The accident that took place on the Navale Bridge in the evening, they said.

"As per the preliminary information, a heavy container truck was going towards Mumbai on the highway. When it reached the bridge, its driver lost control over it due to a suspected brake failure. This large vehicle then hit another big container moving ahead. However, a car running between these two containers got crushed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sambhaji Kadam said.

The accident triggered a huge fire, and the vehicles got engulfed in it, he said. "Six persons died in the accident and more than 10 others were injured," the official added. Efforts to pull out the bodies out from the mangled remains were on, and the injured were rushed to a hospital, he said.

City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, who visited the spot, said, "The fire erupted due to the impact of the collision." In the videos that surfaced after the accident, the car is seen crushed between the two heavy vehicles that got engulfed in a huge fire. After the accident, traffic on the Bengaluru-Mumbai lane of the highway was stopped, and the work to remove the gutted vehicles is on.

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retention discussions
Rishabh Pant joins Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata as LSG begin crucial IPL 2026 retent
Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune
Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 trucks
IPL 2026: After Shardul Thakur, Mumbai Indians make another big trade - Full details inside
IPL 2026: After Shardul Thakur, Mumbai Indians make another big trade
Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power
Bihar Election 2025: BJP must win THESE 50 seats to stay in power
Meet man who changed lives of many slum children in Delhi's Red Fort, took them from beggars to school, he is...
Meet man who changed lives of many slum children in Delhi's Red Fort, took them
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...
Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module? Rs 74 lakh MBBS fees, 40 percent Kashmiri students, Room no.13 linked to Delhi blast; Here's all you need to know
Faridabad's Al Falah University centre of 'White Collar' terror module?
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, popular tourist attractions, not Ahmedabad, Surat or Jamnagar, it is...
THIS city in Gujarat has Asia’s largest 400-year-old cemetery, it is...
From Maharajas’ Express to Venice Simplon: THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs 22 lakh
THESE are 7 most expensive trains in world, with ticket prices starting over Rs
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper, assistant professor at Al-Falah University, was going to marry...
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Nabi was a bright student, NEET-PG topper; was going to...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE