Navale Bridge Accident: 8 dead, 20 injured as car gets crushed between 2 container trucks in Pune

INDIA
After the accident, traffic on the Bengaluru-Mumbai lane of the highway was stopped.
Pune News: Eight persons were killed and 20 were injured after a car was crushed between two large container trucks that caught fire on a bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway in Pune city on Thursday, police said, IANS reported. The accident that took place on the Navale Bridge in the evening, they said.
"As per the preliminary information, a heavy container truck was going towards Mumbai on the highway. When it reached the bridge, its driver lost control over it due to a suspected brake failure. This large vehicle then hit another big container moving ahead. However, a car running between these two containers got crushed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sambhaji Kadam said.
The accident triggered a huge fire, and the vehicles got engulfed in it, he said. "Six persons died in the accident and more than 10 others were injured," the official added. Efforts to pull out the bodies out from the mangled remains were on, and the injured were rushed to a hospital, he said.
City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, who visited the spot, said, "The fire erupted due to the impact of the collision." In the videos that surfaced after the accident, the car is seen crushed between the two heavy vehicles that got engulfed in a huge fire. After the accident, traffic on the Bengaluru-Mumbai lane of the highway was stopped, and the work to remove the gutted vehicles is on.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | At least six people were killed after a container truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles near Navale Bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. Following the collision, 2–3 heavy vehicles caught fire. Rescue operations are underway: DCP Sambhaji… pic.twitter.com/l7W6qFuQLK— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2025